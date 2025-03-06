Justin Timberlake Eyeing *NSYNC Reunion to ‘Reset’ His Career, Report Claims

After a tumultuous year marked by legal troubles, disappointing album sales, and canceled tour dates, Justin Timberlake is reportedly planning to resurrect his Y2K boy band persona as a strategic career comeback.

The 44-year-old superstar, who has long resisted reforming *NSYNC, now views a reunion with his former bandmates as crucial to salvaging his reputation and reigniting fan enthusiasm, according to information obtained by the Daily Mail from a source close to Timberlake’s team.

This potential return to his boy band roots comes amid a series of professional setbacks that have tarnished his previously pristine image. The troubles began with his highly publicized driving while ability impaired (DWAI) arrest in Sag Harbor in 2024, where he prophetically stated in a moment that later went viral: “This is going to ruin the tour.”

His prediction proved accurate as his subsequent Forget Tomorrow World Tour encountered multiple challenges, including wardrobe malfunctions and lackluster ticket sales. The situation reached a breaking point on Feb. 27 when Timberlake abruptly canceled his Columbus, Ohio, performance just 12 minutes before showtime, citing illness and infuriating ticketholders, the Daily Mail reports — after previously postponing that same performance in October.

Critical reception of his recent musical endeavors has been equally problematic. His latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, failed to impress critics, yet Timberlake devoted a substantial portion of his setlist to these new tracks. Concert attendees reportedly expressed disappointment when the “SexyBack” performer included 11 songs from the album while minimizing his established hits. One particularly awkward moment occurred when Timberlake encouraged audience participation for his new single, only to realize fans were unfamiliar with the lyrics.

“He understands why people are upset with him for cancelling some of his shows or disappointed in his concerts for not having enough of his old music,” the Daily Mail’s insider revealed. However, despite acknowledging fan frustration, Timberlake remains committed to his artistic choices. “He made a decision on what his tour was going to be all about, and he stuck with it. He loves his recent album and loves performing it.”

Nevertheless, the lukewarm response has apparently prompted a strategic reevaluation, with the source indicating that Timberlake recognizes “what needs to be next, and that’s an *NSYNC reunion.”

The timing seems ideal, particularly as *NSYNC’s former rivals, Backstreet Boys, announce a successful Las Vegas Sphere residency with numerous sold-out performances. According to the insider, Timberlake intends to “monitor” these shows to determine whether a tour or residency would be most advantageous for an *NSYNC comeback.

Previous collaborations with former bandmates JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass on the Trolls soundtrack were enthusiastically received by nostalgic fans. Bass previously expressed hope for a reunion to the Daily Mail, stating his “fingers [are] crossed” for the possibility after nearly three decades.

Timberlake’s team views the *NSYNC reunion as strategically timed. After completing his remaining international tour dates across Argentina, Brazil, and the United Kingdom, the father of two reportedly plans to focus on family time and possibly a film project before potentially reuniting with his former bandmates.

“It will get him back on track and in the good graces with fans that he may have lost,” the source concluded. “It will reinvigorate his career, and he is ready for a reset.”