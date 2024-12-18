Justin Timberlake’s NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction During Concert Goes Viral

Justin Timberlake found himself on the other side of a stage malfunction during one of his concerts on his sold out Forget Tomorrow World Tour. While performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Dec. 12, a tight-fitted harness moment during his performance of “Mirrors” has been going viral.

A TikTok video filmed by a concert goer showed Timberlake trying to situate himself in the harness and fans were intrigued when it accidentally highlighted his groin. In the clip, the Grammy winner can be seen pulling at the bottom of his shirt in order to cover the area from further exposure. During the set, he sings over the crowd on a suspended platform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video has reached more than 5 million views. Timberlake hasn’t commented on the matter.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicked off in April. The N*SYNC alum announced the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January. He released his sixth studio album Everything I Thought I Was on March 15 after releasing the first single, “Selfish.”

The current concert set features a 29-song set list. Several hits, including “My Love,” “Cry Me a River,” “Suit & Tie,” and “Rock Your Body,” are performed throughout the two-hour concert.

This is better than the infamous Super Bowl halftime show wardrobe malfunction Timberlake was part of back in the day. While performing alongside Janet Jackson, he ripped off a portion of her top which exposed her breast that featured a pastie covering her nipple. It sent shockwaves to viewers, and Jackson was punished harshly while Timberlake evaded any repercussions. He later apologized for his silence in the matter.

In 2021, after much backlash about his silence regarding the Jackson ordeal and his complacentness in his ex Britney Spears’ media frenzy surrounding their breakup and her subsequent conservatorship, he wrote in part: “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”