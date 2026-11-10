Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Sons Make Rare Public Appearance For Special Cause

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s sons made a rare public appearance over the weekend to support a special cause close to the family.

The “Mirrors” hitmaker and his sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, walked the runway alongside the pop star’s niece, Zaya, for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 19th annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself fashion show on Nov. 7.

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In a video posted online, Timberlake is seen lifting his niece and holding her as they wave to the fashion show’s attendees while walking the runway. The uncle-niece duo also danced alongside Silas and Phineas before walking back down the runway.

Justin Timberlake and Zaya Biel attend Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 19th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on November 07, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

While Justin and the boys wore matching all-black outfits, Zaya, Rose and Justin Biel’s daughter, wore an adorable, poofy white-and-black polka-dot dress with black bows.

In a statement shared with the foundation, Timberlake said, “Jessica and I adore Zaya, and we couldn’t be prouder of the remarkable difference she is making in the world. Every person with Down syndrome deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and that’s why GLOBAL’s work means so much to our family.”

Timberlake also shared a photo of him and the boys with Zaya on the runway on his Instagram Stories. “We walked my beautiful niece Zaya down the @globaldownsyndrome runway last night. Proud uncle!” he wrote alongside the snapshot.

Although she wasn’t at the event, Biel walked the fashion show alongside Zaya last year.

“What an unforgettable night at the #BeBeautifulBeYourself fashion show,” the actress shared at the time. “I’ll never forget walking that runway hand in hand with my niece @lovelyzayab. Huge thanks to the @globaldownsyndrome Foundation for all the incredible work you do.”