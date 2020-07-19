Justin Timberlake Allegedly Dropped Sly Hint on Jessica Biel's Reported Pregnancy on Social Media

✖

Justin Timberlake's fans think the singer may have dropped a hint about wife Jessica Biel's pregnancy on Instagram just days before she reportedly gave birth. Timberlake and Biel never announced they were expecting a second child, so The Daily Mail's report on Saturday came as a complete shock. The couple refrained from posting new photos on Instagram in recent weeks while they have been living at their Montana ranch during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Timberlake shared an old black and white photo of himself and Biel in a car, driving down a road. "[Throwback Thursday] time machine. Summer's gonna look a little different this year," the former *NSYNC member wrote in the caption. While Timberlake's summer could look "a little different" in 2020 due to the pandemic, some fans suspected he was referring to Biel's pregnancy. "I thought this was a lil clue maybe," one person wrote, notes The Mirror. "Yeah cuz jess about to have a baby any day now," another person suggested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 16, 2020 at 10:49am PDT

Biel herself might have shared a baby bump photo with fans who had no idea she was pregnant. Back on March 3, Biel shared a photo of Timberlake presenting her with a birthday cake, showing herself wearing loose-fitting pajamas. "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing," she wrote in the caption. Biel would have been about four months pregnant at the time the photo was taken.

Aside from the birthday photo, Timberlake and Biel appeared to take a page out of Kylie Jenner's book by mostly sharing older photos on Instagram in recent months. Biel also shared videos and photos on social justice issues, but these posts did not include photos of her. Whenever she did share new pictures, they were only selfies showing her from the shoulders up.

On Saturday, The Daily Mail reported that Biel was secretly pregnant for the past nine months and gave birth to a son "earlier this week." A friend told the site that Biel's mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, is in Montana until Sunday to be with her new grandchild. Representatives for Biel and Timberlake, who are also parents to 5-year-old son Silas, have not commented.

The surprising baby news came about eight months after Timberlake's hand-holding cheating scandal with actress Alisha Wainwright. The two were seen outside a New Orleans bar in November when they were shooting a movie there together. Timberlake apologized publicly for the incident, saying he was drunk the night the photos were taken and there was no infidelity.