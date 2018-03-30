Justin Theroux Spotted Hanging out With Aubrey Plaza

It’s been a month since Justin Theroux split from Jennifer Aniston, and rumors of The Leftovers actor moving on to someone new have been spreading like wildfire.

Reports hit the web on Thursday that Theroux was spotted hanging out with Parks and Recreation actress Aubrey Plaza at his Greenwich Village (New York City) apartment. However, a source for Page Six was quick to shoot the rumors of a potential relationship down on Thursday.

“Aubrey is still with her boyfriend, Jeff Baena. She and Justin are talking about a film project to work on together,” the source said.

Plaza and Baena, a screenwriter and film director, have been in a relationship since 2011.

In the weeks since he and Aniston split, Theroux was previously rumored to be seeing another comedic actress, Olivia Munn. However, Munn quickly shot that down with an Instagram post attacking the tabloids.

“Since they said they’re running that story even if we said it’s 100 million percent not true, I thought I’d just let you guys know on my own that it’s not,” Munn wrote in a post. “Dear Tabloids, Please stop matching me with my friends’ exes. No disrespect to people who do date their friends’ exes, that’s just not my style. Kthxbye!”

Another rumor dropped less than a week later that Theroux was seeing 25-year-old actress/model Petra Collins.

“Justin and Petra have been carrying on for some time. He insists that they’re just ‘friends,’ but he seems obsessed with her, and Jen isn’t buying it,” a source said told The Daily Mail.

On the other side, Aniston doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to jump into another relationship. According to a source from PEOPLE, she’s been happily staying busy living out in Los Angeles.

“Since her split from Justin, Jen is doing fine,” the source said. “Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.”

“She loves socializing with friends,” the source continued. “Her friends always invite her out and to parties. Jen has a very caring group of friends that take care of her.”

Aniston and Theroux married in August 2015. Once they decided to break up, the two released a statement to get ahead of any tabloid rumors.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read, via E! News.