Justin Bieber's Friends Want Him to 'Get Help,' Report Claims

Justin Bieber's recent behavior has reportedly caused concern among his inner circle, with some urging the singer to address potential anger management issues. According to a report by In Touch, the 30-year-old artist's short temper has become increasingly apparent, prompting worry about its impact on his personal and professional life.

A source close to Bieber revealed to In Touch that the "Lonely" hitmaker's outbursts have become more frequent and public. In a recent incident at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Bieber was observed lashing out at young fans attempting to photograph him in the hotel lobby. The singer, who was en route to meet his then-pregnant wife, Hailey Baldwin, for a meal, allegedly confronted the group of tweens, demanding to know what they found amusing before ordering them to "Get outta here!"

"Justin does not seem to be in a great place," the insider confided to the outlet. "He's been snapping a lot in public and freaking out over meaningless stuff." This behavior has not gone unnoticed by those close to him, with many expressing a desire for Bieber to seek professional help managing his emotions more effectively.

The source emphasized the unique pressures Bieber faces due to his celebrity status. "Everywhere he goes, people are either clamoring for a piece of him or purposely trying to get him to react, so it's understandable he'd get triggered. But that's the sort of stress he will always face as someone with his level of fame!" Despite acknowledging the challenges of life in the spotlight, the insider stressed the importance of Bieber learning to cope with these situations more appropriately.

Adding to the complexity of Bieber's current situation is his recent transition to fatherhood. The "Mood" artist and his wife, Hailey, 27, recently welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber. The couple announced the birth on August 24 via Instagram, sharing an image of their newborn's foot wrapped in a cozy blanket with the caption: "WELCOME HOME. Jack Blues Bieber." "It's obvious that he's stressed and not coping very well with his emotions, and a lot of people in his life would love to see him get some coaching on how to better manage his anger," the source added.

The choice of their son's name, Jack Blues Bieber, continues a longstanding family tradition of maintaining the initials "JB" within the Bieber lineage. This custom extends beyond Justin's immediate family, encompassing multiple generations of Biebers, as reported by People. He reportedly named the infant after his father, Jeremy Bieber's middle name, further cementing the family connection.

Justin has been open about his desire to start a family with Hailey for several years. In his 2021 documentary Our World, the singer expressed his wish for Hailey to "squish out a nugget" by the end of that year. When Hailey asked, "By the end of 2021?" Justin responded, "Maybe we start trying."

The couple's pregnancy announcement came in May 2024, with a joint Instagram post featuring black-and-white footage of Hailey cradling her baby bump during a vow renewal ceremony. In a July interview with W Magazine, Hailey revealed how she managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps for so long, explaining that she "stayed small for a long time."

As Bieber confronts the challenges of fame and new fatherhood, those closest to him hope he will take steps to address his emotional well-being. "The feeling in his circle is that the sooner he gets help and learns how to deal with his temper in heated situations, the better," the insider told In Touch.