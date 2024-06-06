ABC's Firing of 'Good Morning America' Personality Rob Marciano: What to Know

Marciano was taken off the air in 2023 and fired from the network one year later.

Good Morning America has been down one meteorologist since the firing of on-air personality Rob Marciano, in April. According to the New York Post, the veteran weatherman was let go by ABC one year after he was temporarily taken off the air for "anger management issues," according to sources.

Marciano joined ABC in 2014 and appeared on both Good Morning America and World News Tonight over the past decade. The NY Post reports that there have been multiple complaints of his behavior. One previous report indicates that at one point Marciano was "banned" from GMA's Time Square Studios after allegedly making a colleague feel uncomfortable. "He was found to have done something ... that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven't let him return," one source said at the time.

Currently, it is unclear what specifically led to Marciano's firing — which Puck also confirmed — though one source stated he had been dealing with "anger management issues" while going through a divorce from his wife. "He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events," a second source added.

"There were times when [Marciano] was very cranky and angry ... unsavory behavior on his part," the second source continued. "He was pulled off to deal with it and he's been back."

According to a previous report from Page Six, ABC's employee relations department took Marciano off the air for a month, following an alleged incident with a female co-worker. However, several months later GMA executive producer Simone Swink would not let him back into the studio when his ban was lifted. "She's no-nonsense and is very serious," the second source said. "She's focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy. She's very protective of her team."

ABC News reportedly declined to comment on Marciano's firing, and representatives for the weatherman did not return requests for comment, per the NY Post.