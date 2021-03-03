Justin Bieber Spotted Filming Music Video on Paris Rooftop

✖

Justin Bieber was caught filming a new music video on top of a Paris hotel rooftop. In the video, Bieber is wearing a cream-colored top, black pants and a hot pink beanie. While not a lot can be heard in the video, the one thing that can are the drums as his entire band jams out.

In the nearly four-minute-long clip, not much is given away, but Bieber can be seen singing almost the entire time. It's unclear on which song he's shooting for but it does appear that the 27-year-old and his band are having a great time. Some commenters on the video pointed out that no matter where the young star goes, he's always found by someone with a camera, unable to maintain much privacy.

At the beginning of the year, Bieber released his Rocky-inspired music video for his song "Anyone," which he dedicated to his wife, Hailey Bieber. He debuted his new song during his New Year's Eve performance on December 31, 2020 as he kicked off the new year with fans. The concert was not only refreshing for fans, since so many live performances were canceled in 2020, but it was his comeback performance after not gracing a concert stage since 2017.

"I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them," he said according to nme.com. "Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it's been healing and transformative. 'Anyone' is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility."

Bieber just celebrated his birthday and his wife took to social media to gush over him to her fans — much like he does with her all the time. In a very sweet post, Hailey shared a couple of photos of the two, including a picture from their wedding night, and wrote an incredibly sweet caption. "Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I'm grateful to be by your side [red heart emoji]."

After the couple announced their engagement, it seemed like a rushed deal. However, over the years, the sweet pair has proved to fans more-and-more why they belong together. Since saying "I do" they've shared several memories together with their fans and have received a lot of praise for it.