Justin Bieber Reveals Drastic Haircut Decision

Justin Bieber has cut off his controversial dreadlocks. While the singer has not made a statement on why he shaved his head, TMZ reports that Bieber has a new look going into summer. Bieber also shared a selfie of his new look on Instagram. Considering the backlash that he faced from fans and critics alike for his old hairstyle, rightfully accusing him of cultural appropriation, this was probably the right call.

Fans have been calling out Bieber since he debuted the style, pointed out that dreadlocks were a hairstyle closely tied to Black culture and insensitive for white people to wear. One person wrote, "JUSTIN PLS STOP," a sentiment that many others shared. One person requested that Bieber "please educate yourself on culture appropriation.... You shouldn't be wearing dreads," with several others noting, "this is cultural appropriation... I know you can do better." Somebody else wrote, "like you need to do better this is so insensitive towards black people and their cultural hairstyles, they're not meant for you," with somebody else commenting, "shave it for the love of god." Another person joined in by questioning, "didnt you say you were educating yourself about black culture so what is this foolery."

This backlash continued on Twitter, where one person tweeted, "Justin sweetheart you have to understand that to support black people and the anti racism movement you have to be coherent to what you preach and that means not doing cultural appropriation ever dreadlocks do not look good on you." Another person wrote, "Not justin bieber featuring MLK on his album completely unprovoked, then b-lining to grinch finger dreads post haste," with a third adding, "Justin has been friends with black artists for so long now he definitely know dreadlocks do not belong to him, why does he keep getting away with bad intentional decisions."

This vocal criticism came in part because Bieber has previously addressed the fact that he has cribbed from and benefited from black culture in the past through his musical style and fashion sense. In a social media post in June 2020, Bieber admitted that his "style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by Black culture" and vowed to use his "platform this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change."