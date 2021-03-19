Justin Bieber Hit With Major Backlash Over 'Tone-Deaf' Use of MLK Audio Clips on New Album

Justin Bieber debuted his new album, Justice, on Friday, and the singer was almost immediately hit with major backlash over his "tone-deaf" use of audio clips of Martin Luther King Jr. speeches. The album's first song is titled "2 Much" and ones with a clip of one of Dr. King's famous quotes, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." The song itself is not related to, or commenting on, social inequality or injustice, rather, it is a love song containing lyrics such as "Don't wanna close my eyes / I'm scared I'll miss too much / Don't wanna fall asleep / I'd rather fall in love."

Later on in the album, there is a track titled "MLK Interlude," which is taken from a speech that King delivered on civil disobedience. "Well, you may go on and live until you are ninety, but you are just as dead at 38 as you would be at ninety. And the cessation of breathing in your life is but the belated announcement of an earlier death of the spirit," King said in the sermon. "You died when you refused to stand up for right. You died when you refused to stand up for truth. You died when you refused to stand up for justice."

The speech, as powerful and important as it is, seems to have nothing to with the next song, which again is more of a romantic theme than any commentary or the injustices that King and other civil rights leaders have fought against. Many listeners have been quite surprised and bothered by the situation, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. Scroll down to see what they are saying.