Justin Bieber Hit With Major Backlash Over 'Tone-Deaf' Use of MLK Audio Clips on New Album
Justin Bieber debuted his new album, Justice, on Friday, and the singer was almost immediately hit with major backlash over his "tone-deaf" use of audio clips of Martin Luther King Jr. speeches. The album's first song is titled "2 Much" and ones with a clip of one of Dr. King's famous quotes, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." The song itself is not related to, or commenting on, social inequality or injustice, rather, it is a love song containing lyrics such as "Don't wanna close my eyes / I'm scared I'll miss too much / Don't wanna fall asleep / I'd rather fall in love."
Later on in the album, there is a track titled "MLK Interlude," which is taken from a speech that King delivered on civil disobedience. "Well, you may go on and live until you are ninety, but you are just as dead at 38 as you would be at ninety. And the cessation of breathing in your life is but the belated announcement of an earlier death of the spirit," King said in the sermon. "You died when you refused to stand up for right. You died when you refused to stand up for truth. You died when you refused to stand up for justice."
The speech, as powerful and important as it is, seems to have nothing to with the next song, which again is more of a romantic theme than any commentary or the injustices that King and other civil rights leaders have fought against. Many listeners have been quite surprised and bothered by the situation, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
Who in the hell let Justin Bieber walk out the studio with an album called Justice w two samples of MLK and every track got him having a grand ol white ass time singin bout his wife over synthesized pop beats... my blood pressure gets higher every day, on god pic.twitter.com/TrzZ6s4d3h— Derek Brown (@greendrawblin) March 19, 2021
"I’ve been a big a— Bieber fan forever and Justice is [great] album but I really want to know how the MLK excerpts tie into any message of the album??? Where is his PR team and why did they let this happen? Just kinda tone-deaf in my opinion," one fan tweeted.
bieber got an MLK feature on the album— Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 19, 2021
bieber has an interlude on his new album called ‘MLK interlude’ and it‘s a clip of a MLK speech and then it moves into a song.... about his love for... hailey? pic.twitter.com/DQVYUiLV4o— ︎joe (@jxeker) March 19, 2021
"Justin Bieber using MLK speeches about justice... to sing about his white wife?" another user wrote, puzzled.
justin bieber putting a random MLK interlude on his new album pic.twitter.com/lWytaZtiu9— e (@camiIIepreakerr) March 12, 2021
Justin Bieber U.S. government
🤝
Giving Black people “Justice”— Alex Lewis (@lewisalex10) March 19, 2021
but it’s really just MLK quotes
"Am I hearing this wrong, or does Justin Bieber's cringey, tone deaf MLK interlude cut off (jarringly) right before the end of the word "justice" so it sounds almost like MLK says "you died when you refused to stand up for *Justin*?? Bruh," one more user wrote.
Justin Bieber...... I’m-..... you going to hell for this MLK feature pic.twitter.com/dFy4btwp5j— BeccaBabesss ✨ (@ittssbeccababes) March 19, 2021
justin bieber got an MLK interlude... pic.twitter.com/w54QbDhg5G— ruth (@princesss_ruth) March 12, 2021
"Justin Bieber isn’t even talking about racial issues in his album, but he wants to throw MLK into the mix??? Tacky and tone deaf. What a weirdo," another person offered.
NO JUSTIN BIEBER DID NOT PUT MLK ON HIS ALBUM 😂😂😂😂 THE MOST RANDOM INTERLUDE EVER😂😂😂
MLK is rolling over right now 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/bKLA3V0le9— P O O L E🥱 (@poolethejewel) March 19, 2021
justin bieber’s album is cute but calling it justice and inserting a minute MLK speech when the rest of the album are love songs ... pic.twitter.com/b7dGPWin7D— thalia (@ThaliaMariie) March 19, 2021
"I was actually gonna give that new Bieber album a chance, but it sounds mad tone deaf now," one user tweeted after seeing the backlash.
Justin Bieber using MLK to open his album does not sit well with me... LIKE HUH?!?!?!?!?!????????? pic.twitter.com/6zoXAqhF6w— Jennie Skillern (@JennieSkillern) March 19, 2021
Now why Justin Bieber start his album off with a MLK quote? pic.twitter.com/nqxLvU1mTm— Dev!n (@DevinFromThe7) March 19, 2021
"Alright Justin, it's a good record but real talk, opening your album with a clip of Martin Luther King before you immediately launch into a classicly Bieber-esque love ballad about missing your wife feels a tad tone-deaf in 2021," another listener wrote.
I know Justin Bieber didn’t start his album with an MLK speech pic.twitter.com/2nk3TY4qBI— Uncertified Lover Boy 💐 (@SWeezyouttahere) March 19, 2021
justin bieber sampling mlk on his album about a white woman pic.twitter.com/mrfU6NqWMM— ⓢ (@thelake1983) March 19, 2021
"Today’s example of being culturally tone-deaf: Justin Bieber's album opening with an MLKjr quote and NOT mentioning social injustice....." someone else tweeted, "instead singing about his wife????"
ok can we just talk about his whole bs reason bieber names the album Justice & then put an mlk interlude on it ?“suffering, injustice & pain can leave many people feeling helpless” yet his album is yet again about a girl, weed, “pls dont leave me bc i will die” ??? BroOo pic.twitter.com/1U5wrMLUrC— new year new me (@spizza15) March 19, 2021
Biden on Bieber— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 19, 2021
AF1 stairs sampling MLK
🤝
Falling on your face
on March 19th
"Justin Bieber's Justice album is giving Kendall Jenner Pepsi commercial vibes," one last Twitter user wrote. "It's not only boring and bland but it's also so f—ing embarrassing and tone-deaf I want to know what was going through him and his team's mind when they said 'YES! this is a good idea!'"
Justin Bieber has an “MLK Interlude” on his album. Then, an 80’s inspired pop song about dying for love comes on next. pic.twitter.com/11uBfJVGb3— RacismSummitBookingAgent (@KirkWrites79) March 19, 2021
Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of our work and our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice. Help by donating or taking action at https://t.co/gI7VPeOZ3i and https://t.co/hs8yGjlzr3. #MLK https://t.co/8yP9TX8E8Z— The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) March 18, 2021
Notably, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center does not appear to have commented on the use of King's speeches in Bieber's songs and has even issued a "thank you" to Bieber, for his support of their organization.prev