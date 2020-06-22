Justin Bieber Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Threatens Legal Action

Justin Bieber is speaking out after two women accused him of sexual assaults that occurred in 2014 and 2015. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the "Sorry" singer denied the allegations against him, explaining that he has dealt with similar accusations his “entire career” and decided to speak out after speaking with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and his team.

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Addressing the allegations that were first brought forward by a Twitter user going by the name Danielle, who alleged that the singer sexually assaulted her at a Four Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2014, Bieber confirmed that he "did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs," as the social media user had claimed. Bieber, however, added that "what his person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez." He went on to share several links to stories and reports backing his claims that he was with Gomez and not at the Four Seasons Hotel.

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber went on to write that he, Gomez, and a few of their friends stayed "at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up." To prove this, he shared receipts. Bieber added that "we have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted."

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On March 10, according to the singer, Gomez "left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town." Bieber said that he again did not stay at the Four Seasons, explaining that they had "booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home." Bieber ended his remarks by stating that "every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action." He has not yet addressed the alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2015.