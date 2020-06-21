Justin Bieber Sexual Assault Claims Pop up on Twitter

Justin Bieber has found himself at the center of an incredibly serious matter. According to Heavy, Bieber has been accused of sexually assaulting several women. These allegations first emerged on Twitter on Saturday night.

This whole matter began when a user named Danielle accused Bieber of rape in 2014 from an anonymous account. Danielle wrote that she and two friends attended were at an event held by Scooter Braun (Bieber's manager) at Banger's Sausage House and Beer Garden in Austin on March 9, 2014, which featured Bieber performing a few songs. She claimed that a man then invited her and her friends to meet up with the singer after the event. Danielle alleged that she ended up meeting with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel. She claimed that Bieber took her to a separate room at the hotel, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Danielle wrote, “He took me to another room. Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I could get in serious legal trouble.”

Anonymous woman accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons in 2014, Bieber’s camp deny the claims and say he was staying at an Airbnb on that date. pic.twitter.com/nXMSQMqmpi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

Bieber has not yet addressed Danielle's allegations. Although, Heavy reported that he was in Austin and that he did perform at Banger's Sausage House and Beer Garden on March 9, 2014. In response to these allegations, Allison Kaye, a partner at Ithaca Holdings and the president of Braun's SB Projects, wrote in a direct message to a fan that it was "factually impossible" for Danielle's account to be true. Kaye wrote, "Needless to say, we needed to make we had our facts here to respond. After the event on March 9th, Justin stayed at an Airbnb where I was also staying. Any hotel reservation he had in Austin didn’t begin until the following night and was at the Westin, not the Four Seasons. So, this is factually impossible. I’m sorry it took so long to respond but we wanted to be respectful and address it with real info.”

Danielle's account soon prompted others to come forward to accuse Bieber of sexual assault. Another woman, named Kadi, accused Bieber of sexually assaulting her in May of 2015. On Twitter, Kadi wrote that she tried to meet and get a photo with Bieber when he was staying in New York at the time. She claimed that she met one of Bieber's bodyguards outside of the hotel that Bieber was staying at and that they gave her their phone number. Kadi alleged that she was invited to Bieber's place at the Langham Hotel at around 2:30 a.m. and that, once she got there, she hit it off with the singer when they began to converse in French.

Kadi claimed that she went to use the restroom at one point and was followed into the room by Bieber, who she alleged locked the door behind him. She wrote, “He started kissing me, touching my body and caressing me. I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage (traditional cultural thing) So Bieber started pushing me to the bed and have his body against mine.” Kadi alleged that Bieber then penetrated her, which prompted her to kick him between the legs and run out of the room.

Kadi's story was met with backlash amongst Bieber's fans, who doubted her account due to a number of old tweets in which she expressed that she wanted to meet the singer. In response to that backlash, Kadi wrote, per Heavy, "I didn’t come forward so that you believe me, I know as a Belieber it’s hard to believe it. It was hard for me too considering how big of a belieber I am. But I came forward so that you can at least believe Danielle because Justin is indeed capable of an assault.” In addition to Danielle and Kadi's allegations, users on Twitter have noted that there have been others who have accused Bieber of sexual misconduct in the past. As of right now, Bieber has yet to publicly respond to these accusations.