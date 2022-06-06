Celebrity Face Tattoos: See All the Stars' Wildest Ink

At one point, tattoos were once a taboo subject. Nowadays, there's barely anyone who is free of permanent ink, and celebrities are the one group of people who go all out. While some opt for tattoos that are easy to hide due to reasons such as work, others go all out and plaster them all over their bodies. The ink for many is a symbol of freedom and expression, and nothing can be more true than celebrities who are inked up. The good thing is that celebrities don't have to worry about is facing harsh punishment for their tattoos. Whether the tattoo ages well is another conversation, but there's also laser removal. Every day people typically have to follow work rules regarding their appearance. Some even face the discrimination of not being hired for their ink.

But more and more celebrities are being bolder and unafraid of the tattoos they choose to get. And nothing says "fearless" like a face tattoo. It's unimaginable for some to sit and have a needle piercing your face over and over again, but for others, it's the ultimate price to pay. Face tattoos are becoming more of a norm.

Everyone from rappers, to actors, to models, and beyond in Hollywood are risking it all by getting a face tatt. And they are eager to show off the new ink on their social media pages. Don't dare ask whoever has a face tatt why they opted to get one in the first place. Here are six stars who braved the pain of a face tattoo.