Jussie Smollett Placed in Psych Ward in Jail, Brother Claims

Jocqui Smollett revealed he’s concerned for brother Jussie Smollett’s safety as the Empire actor is incarcerated in the psychiatric ward at the Cook County jail after being sentenced last week for his conviction on charges related to fabricating a false hate crime.

Jocqui took to his brother’s Instagram account after his conviction to react to Jussie’s outburst after sentencing Thursday, in which he exclaimed, “If anything happens to me in there, I did not do it,” proclaiming he was innocent and not suicidal. Jocqui revealed that his brother was being housed in the psychiatric ward in his update, which he called “very concerning,” although high-profile prisoners are often housed away from the general population.

“Jussie is currently in a psych ward at the Cook County Jail,” Jocqui said in the video posted to his brother’s Instagram. “What’s very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today and put on the front of his jail cell saying that he’s at risk of self-harm.” He continued, “I want to just make it clear to folks that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm. And he wants to let folks know that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy, and ready to take on the challenge that ultimately has been put up against him.”

Jussie was sentenced Thursday to 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation, restitution of $120,106, and a fine of $25,000 for his part in orchestrating a hate crime hoax. The judge in Jussie’s case told the actor during Thursday’s sentencing, “You’re just a charlatan, pretending to be a victim of a hate crime.” She continued that the actor’s name “has become an adverb for ‘lying,’” and that “there is nothing that I will do here today that can come close to the damage you’ve already done to your own life.”

Jurnee Smollett, Jussie’s sister, has also shown support for her brother after his sentencing, sharing a message to Instagram to “Free Jussie.” The Birds of Prey actress wrote, “Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of White Americans.” She continued, “Jussie is innocent. And…you don’t have to believe in his innocence to believe he should be free.”