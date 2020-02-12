Jussie Smollett Indicted Over Alleged Attack Hoax, and Onlookers Are Divided

Jussie Smollett was indicted on Tuesday over the alleged hoax of a hate crime he suffered last year. According to a report by local CBS News affiliate CBS2 Chicago, Smollett faces six new charges in the case, and will have to appear in court later this month. Users on social media are divided over the fresh news in this case.

The new indictment for Smollett comes with six new charges of disorderly conduct stemming from the alleged hate crime he suffered last year. Smollett claimed that he was attacked on the street in Chicago, Illinois late on the night of Jan. 29, 2019. He said that the attackers wore ski masks, called him racist and homophic slurs and cinched a noose around his neck while they assaulted him.

Chicago police later claimed that Smollett had lied about the attack, paying two African men to help him stage it. He was then charged with filing a false police report — a class 4 felony — but the charges against him were dropped in March. Smollett maintained his innocence in later public statements.

In the meantime, special prosecutor Dan Webb has reportedly been conducting an extensive investigation into why the charges were dropped. The new indictment follows that investigation, and was handed down by a special grand jury in Cook County, Illinois.

Webb reportedly began his investigation from scratch, attempting to ignore the prior evidence and media circus surrounding Smollett. He was also investigation Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her handling of the case. Foxx is currently seeking re-election in Cook County.

A year after the story first broke, many people were surprised to see it back on their newsfeeds on Tuesday. Responses ranged from fresh outrage to joyous vindication, with plenty of apathy and confusion in between.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the new indictment against Jussie Smollett.

‘Justice’

Jussie Smollett has been indicted. JUSTICE AT LONG LAST. — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) February 11, 2020

Many prominent voices feel that Smollett is finally being served with “justice” for allegedly falsifying a police report. Supporters of President Donald Trump are particularly vindicated, since Smollett claimed his attackers invoked the president during the assault.

‘Zero Respect’

I hope they finally hold this scumbag accountable for what he did. Smh. Zero respect for this guy. #JussieSmolletthoax



Former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted in Chicago https://t.co/lrP0livcbc — Caroline (@heartsprung) February 11, 2020

A year after Smollett’s story dominated the headlines, many people are reflecting on how far the actor has fallen. They noted that they have “zero respect” for him, believing that he did file a false police report to advance his career.

‘About Time’

About damn time! Who’s next?



Jussie Smollett indicted by special prosecutor in Chicago, source says | FOX 32 Chicago https://t.co/tfr9kIdDFp — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 11, 2020

Others apparently never forgot about Smollett’s charges, and were waiting all this time for new indictments against the actor. Webb’s investigation was announced when it began, so some people have been waiting for an update ever since.

Real Attacker

wow the deranged sociopath who violently attacked Jussie Smollett has finally been indicted https://t.co/428RWhyCBE — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 11, 2020

Many users joked that, if Smollett is found guilty, the person who really “attacked” him last year will be brought to justice. Smollett was treated for his injuries in the attack on the night of Jan. 29, 2019, but police later suggested that the bites and scratches he suffered were self-inflicted, according to CBS News.

Fiction

Did Jussie Smollet win the Oscar for best screenplay? — Steve Heath 🇺🇸🏊 (@TroutXIII) February 10, 2020

I was so disappointed that Jussie Smollett wasn’t even nominated. — Paul Coffield (@PaulCoffield4) February 10, 2020

Another popular joke on Twitter this week concerned Smollett’s talent for theatrics. With the Oscars not far out of their minds, some suggested that his “performance” in 2019 should have earned him a nomination.

Prosecutors

Yesssirrr!!!! God is so GOOD!!!



State Attorney Kim Foxx, your time is UP!!!! #DontVoteFoxx #JussieSmollettLies



Actor Jussie Smollett indicted again in alleged 2019 attack https://t.co/K7qxhj3dE0 — L. Norris (@KobeBIsKing) February 11, 2020

There were plenty of people more interested in State Attorney Kim Foxx, an elected public figure, than in Smollett in this new case. Some are hoping to find out once and for all what went on behind the scenes when Foxx attempted to recuse herself from Smollett’s case.

Still Confused

so…are we ever going to understand the jussie smollett thing?? pic.twitter.com/p7wJLwA6vh — ahman ✩ (@woahitsahman) February 8, 2020

Finally, a vast number of poeple on social media still have no strong opinions on Smollett’s case, but they are confused. Some doubted that this new indictment would really clear things up for them, and they did not think anything ever really would.