Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Attackers Meet With Prosecutor, Possibly Signaling Charges for ‘Empire’ Star

Empire alum Jussie Smollett‘s legal troubles may not be over just yet. The actor is reportedly facing possible reinstatement of the charges against him in the alleged false report of a racist and homophobic hate crime against him in January. TMZ reports Abel and Ola Osundairo were spotted as they arrived for a meeting with special prosecutor Dan Webb to hear their version of the story behind the attack.

The Osundairo brothers were held and interrogated in relation to the attack soon after it allegedly took place, with them being released short after. After their release, police seemingly shifted gears to investigating Smollett’s involvement in staging the attack, leading to him being charged with filing a false police report.

He was charged with 16 counts, which were later dropped in March. At the time, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the move a “whitewash of justice.”

The outlet released video footage of the brothers arriving separately to the prosecutor’s office in Chicago. They were reportedly accompanied by their attorney, Gloria Schmidt.

Sources told the outlet the brothers spent a couple of hours talking with the special prosecutor’s team. The prosecutor is reportedly looking into State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s decision to drop the charges against Smollett, with the possibility of reinstating them in the future.

The report comes nearly a week since Smollett spoke out on the rumors of his faked attack for the first time since the charges were dropped. The actor, who was written out of Empire after the scandal, responded to an Instagram in which he was compared to a young girl who lied about white classmates attacking her, before retracting her statements.

“With all due respect brother, y’all can clown me all you want, [but] my story has actually never changed and I haven’t lied about a thing,” Smollett wrote, maintaining his innocence.

“Y’all can continue to be misinformed, internalized sheep, who believe what actual prevent liars feed you or you can read the actual docs,” the actor added. “Either way, Imma be alright.

“I know me and what happened. You don’t. So carry on. All love,” he ended his response.

Smollett was initially only written out of the last two episodes of Season 5 of the Fox drama series. While his contract was extended to possibly appear in the sixth and final season, producers revealed earlier this summer there were no plans for him to make a final appearance on the series.

Empire airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.