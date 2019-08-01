Julianne Hough Has Twitter Applauding After Revealing She’s ‘Not Straight’

Julianne Hough laid it all out there for her fans in a recent interview with Women’s Health and she’s being celebrated for it. The former Dancing With the Stars judge revealed that she’s “not straight,” despite being married to a man.

Hough recalled opening up to her husband about her sexuality for the first time. She told Women’s Health she told him flat out that she’s interested in both men and women. Hough admitted that it hasn’t always been easy to speak candidly about her sexuality, but that with her husband she feels a certain level of security.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” she she shared with the magazine.

Hough continued, “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told of how I was raised.”

While she felt somewhat secure speaking to her husband about her fluid sexuality, Hough was somewhat worried he wouldn’t accept her.

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me. I was like ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship,” Hough explained.

She added, “I’m going to shift for the rest of my life. I’m not like, ‘Oh, I got it.’ But I’m trusting myself now, and when I’m totally connected to me, I feel full. I want others to see that in themselves too.”

After the reveal, Twitter was flooded with reactions to Hough’s coming out.

“julianne hough came out…….. luv i did not see that coming,” one Twitter user wrote.

“just found out julianne hough isn’t straight and um hi im not well,” another tweeted.

“you are both brave to come out with your truths. Relationships can be complicated, but #LoveisLove. Keep being proud of each other, keep loving each other and as a fan of you both, I will being being a fan,” a third Twitter user wrote, adding the hashtag “Be Who You Are.”

“Finding out Julianne Hough isn’t straight? Amazing,” another person tweeted.

Hough hasn’t tweeted about the support she’s received from fans online. She and Laich married in July 2017, according to USA Today. The couple tied the knot in Idaho after announcing their engagement in August 2015.