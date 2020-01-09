Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Reportedly ‘Having Problems’ in Their Marriage Amid Breakup Rumors

This week, it was reported that Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich have been “spending time apart,” and sources are now speaking out about what’s allegedly been going on between the pair.

“They’ve been having problems for months,” one insider told PEOPLE. “She’s very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for Brooks and their marriage.”

A second source alleges that Hough and Laich are still hopeful about their relationship.

“It seems they are not giving up, but also not talking about it,” they claimed. “They want to do this their way. They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do.”

“Maybe it’s a just a phase, maybe not,” the source added. “But either way they are not going to address it publicly right now.”

E! News reported on Jan. 8 that the two are going through a change in their relationship.

“They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what’s going on between them,” a source said. “They don’t even really know what to call it. There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal.”

“She’s been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement,” the source added of Hough. “She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it’s kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship.”

The former Dancing With the Stars pro had been seen without her wedding ring on multiple occasions in recent weeks, and Laich sparked more rumors with a Jan. 7 Instagram post on which he reflected on his mindset for 2020.

“In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life,” he wrote. “I find myself wanting to officially say the words ‘I retire’ from professional hockey, instead of vehemently resisting it as I have been for the last 2 years. I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!”

“So beautiful,” Hough commented with a red heart emoji.

On Dec. 30, the athlete had used his Instagram Story to share his goals for the new year, which include being “open to all things and present in my relationships” and learning more “about intimacy and my sexuality.”

Hough and Laich began dating in 2014 before getting engaged the next year. They married in an outdoor ceremony in Idaho in July 2017.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris