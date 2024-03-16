Julianne Hough Makes a Big Career Move

Julianne Hough is about to get a lot more busy. Deadline reports that the singer, dancer, actor, and entrepreneur has signed with UTA for representation. This comes as Hough recently came off her first season on Dancing With the Stars as co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. She is expected to return to the competition series later this year for Season 33. Most recently, she served as ABC's pre-show host with a pregnant Vanessa Hudgens for the Academy Awards.

On the acting front, Hough hasn't done too many projects as of late, but is best known for for her portrayal as Sandy in Fox's Grease Live! as well as 2013's Safe Haven opposite Josh Duhamel. Other credits include Footloose, Burlesque, Rock of Ages, Paradise, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, and the podcast series Hit Job. She is also set to star in the upcoming TV movie One Hit Wendy.

Meanwhile, Julianne Hough and her brother Derek have been the hosts of various TV specials, like Step Into…, Holiday with the Houghs, and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration. Before becoming a co-host on DWTS, Hough was a pro for Seasons 4-8, a judge for Seasons 19-24, and a guest judge for Seasons 17, 18, 25, and 30. Her long history with the long-running series makes her the perfect candidate as co-host, and she proved herself during Season 32, which aired last fall on ABC. She was set to join the DWTS Tour for a few select dates, but had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts.

Under Mercury Nashville, she released her self-titled debut album in 2008, which shot to the top of the Billboard Country charts and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2008, she released her EP, Sounds of the Season: The Julianne Hough Holiday Collection, which peaked at No. 2 on the country and holiday charts in the U.S. While those were her only two albums she released, she occasionally put out singles, both solo and as a featured. Her most recent were the singles "Transform" and "All I Want For Christmas Is Love" with Jordan Fisher in 2019.

Julianne Hough has her own production company, Canary House Productions, as well as her own fitness company, Kingry. While the company launched in 2020 online, it opened at a brick-and-mortar location in West Hollywood earlier this month in partnership with Xpontential Fitness. Hough is still represented by Untitled Entertainment, Teall Management, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, and The Lede Company, And she is continuing to be as busy as ever with her new representation.