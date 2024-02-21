Julianne Hough Quits 'Dancing With the Stars' Live Tour Over Scheduling Conflict

Dancing With the Stars fans who were looking forward to seeing former pro-turned-host Julianne Hough on the current tour are disappointed. Hough noted in a social media post that she'd backed out of the tour. The announcement comes due to a scheduling conflict. "I've been so looking forward to getting to connect with all our amazing fans on the road and perform live alongside the DWTS Tour cast for select dates; however, due to a change in my production shooting schedule, a conflict has come up and I will no longer be able to join the tour for my scheduled dates," Hough said in the statement, which was shared across social media accounts, per Deadline. She added: "I love our DWTS community and I'm devastated to miss seeing you all in person, but I can assure you that this cast is delivering an unforgettable show that you won't want to miss."

Some fans already purchased tickets in hope of seeing Hough perform live. Last Fall, Hough shared her excitement, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Pop in, pop out. Just kind of do a little bit of this. It'll be exciting. I haven't been on tour since my brother, and I used to do our tours together, our Move Tours."

The tour began on Jan. 11 in Richmond, Virginia. It's expected to see its final show on March 27 at the Pantages Theater in L.A. Other pros on the tour include Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart. Fan favorites – including Season 32 winner Xochitl Gómez, The Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson, and social media influencer Harry Jowsey – are also participating.

Hough joined the show in 2007. She's taken home two Mirror Balls Trophies. After leaving the show in 2009, she returned in 2014 as a judge, which she held until 2017. Hough joined Alfonso Ribeiro as a co-host in 2023. Her brother, Derek Hough, is also been a staple on the show.