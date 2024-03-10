Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump on Oscars Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens pulled a fast one on her fans recently. We know this because the High School Musical alum debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the Oscars. According to Variety, it will be her first child with husband Cole Tucker.

Hudgens was clad in a long black dress, blowing kisses at the photographers like a cat that caught the canary. The reason could be her recent denial about her pregnancy and her believable frustration with speculation over her body.

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz)

"I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful. I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant,'" Hudgens said on the She Pivots podcast. "I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body."

"Don't make assumptions in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies," she added, knowing full well that she was pregnant. It's probably going to rub a few folks the wrong way, but you have to hand it to Hudgens to make it happen. And congratulations on the pregnancy, of course.

Vanessa Hudgens Calls Marriage to 'Best Friend' Cole Tucker the 'Best Thing Ever' (Exclusive)https://t.co/fzSnki8cSj — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) January 11, 2024

Hudgens and Tucker got married in December after dating for three years. The couple tied the knot in Mexico.