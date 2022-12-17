Julianne Hough Gives Followers a Scare With Instagram Post

Julianne Hough shocked fans by performing a terrifying stunt. In a video clip from January 2022 posted on Instagram, the multitalented star performed a cheer-style jump to celebrate the start of the new year. She appears to leap into the air from a seemingly perilous ledge above the clouds, causing fans to be concerned about her safety. "1st week of 2022 down and feeling high on life! Grateful for all that has transpired so far and ready for what's to come!" Hough captioned the Instagram. While fans were utterly amazed by Hough's graceful dance move, they also shared messages of concern. One fan commented, "This gives me so much anxiety. 😂 Be careful!!" Despite speculation that a green screen was involved, Hough's sky-high backdrop is actually real. The leaping clip was actually taken from Julianne's fall 2017 campaign for MPG activewear.

After sharing a different "death-defying" trick from the 2019 NBC Christmas special Holidays With the Houghs, Julianne revealed her 2017 sky jump just weeks before. As Julianne cohosted her holiday TV special with her brother, Derek Hough, she was spun around by her ankles and then tossed up and dropped rapidly to the ground. Although Julianne looks back on the stunt fondly, she noted that, at the time, it resulted in burst capillaries and blood vessels in her head. Hough displayed more of her free-spirited personality in June. She raved about her new life in New York City since she made her Broadway debut in Selina Fillinger's April play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. The former Dancing with the Stars pro made the move a few months after her divorce from NHL player Brooks Laich was finalized.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hough described her New York life as hectic. "Eight shows a week on Broadway. I have an incredible cast of women who have just really become my family, my sisters. I feel very embraced and welcomed here. And I love New York, it's so incredible. I feel like a whole new energy of this next stage of life, of my career, and what I want to create and put out in the world," Hough said. "This is where I'm meant to be right now, so, feeling good." Hough, 33, and Laich, 38, were married in July 2017. They split in 2020 but reconciled before Hough filed for divorce later that year. In February, Hough filed for an uncontested dissolution" of their marriage, with Laich agreeing not to contest it. The two were declared legally single after their divorce had been finalized in June. Laich is currently dating CrossFit athlete Katrin Davdóttir, whereas Hough was previously linked to model Charlie Wilson last year.