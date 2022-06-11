Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Divorce Finalized: What to Know

✖

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are officially divorced. The Blast reported that the pair's divorce case has come to an end and a judgment has been filed. The news comes two years after Hough and Laich announced their split.

According to The Blast, Laich and Hough are now legally single following the end of their divorce case. The former couple reached a settlement, but details on what it entails have not been revealed just yet. Back in February, it was reported that Hough filed a declaration for an "uncontested dissolution" of their former union, which means that Laich would not be fighting the case. The declaration stated, "The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court."

At the time, it was also reported that Hough and Laich each waived their right to spousal support. The Blast noted that the pair may have had a prenuptial agreement in place that outlined what they each would receive in the event of a divorce. The Dancing With the Stars alum and the athlete announced their split in May of 2020. They issued a joint statement at the time, in which they noted that there were no hard feelings between them.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they stated. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward." Since that announcement, it would appear as though both Hough and Laich have moved on. Hough was linked to model Charlie Wilson in the fall of 2021. Although, a source told PEOPLE that the dancer was focused on her career amid her new romance.

"Julianne has not been dating Charlie Wilson very long but seems happy and enjoying her single life," the source said. "She is attracted to him, but it's early and could just be a flirtation." The insider added, "She wants to be in a relationship, but has a busy career and intends to keep building on it." As for Laich, he has moved on with Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir. The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in August 2021. InTouch Weekly reported in February that Laich and Davíðsdóttir were engaged and that he popped the question in Iceland.