Julian Sands' Family Breaks Silence for First Time Since Actor Went Missing 6 Months Ago

Julian Sands, best known for Warlock, The Killing Fields, and Arachnophobia, has been missing since at least Jan. 13, 2023. As Deadline notes, the actor's family has remained quiet as the search continues in the Mount Baldy area.

The family members have not given up hope that Sands could possibly be found, sharing their gratitude with the rescue teams and sharing thoughtful words about the missing actor, too.

The family of Julian Sands has released its first statement five months after he disappeared while hiking in California. A June 17 search for the actor was unsuccessful, authorities said, but the sheriff’s department said the case remains active. https://t.co/2EJlYd5rrL — The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2023

"We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian," the statement begins. "We continue to hold Julian in our hearts, with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."

Sands is an experienced outdoorsman, according to Deadline, so he has that going for him. But the search had to be delayed recently due to severe weather in the area and snowy conditions. San Bernardino sheriffs have confirmed they've completed eight searches for Sands at this point.

"Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions," authorities said on Friday. "Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow."

Although missing hiker, Julian Sands, was not located during the recent search mission, the case remains active. We want to thank all the individuals who assisted in the June 17th search and the previous search missions. pic.twitter.com/TQqSvA1wAR — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 21, 2023

Mount Baldy lies in the San Gabriel Mountains, around 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles proper. Deadline adds that it is one of the taller peaks in the area. Despite the grim prospects after six months, the police have not given up the search and his family is gripping to hope.

Sands' career in film and television took a little cooling off after his initial rise in the late '80s and early '90s. He voiced Q in a series of James Bond radio plays, played Superman's father Jor-El on Smallville, and popped up on countless series for a guest spot, including The Blacklist, Gotham, and Cinemax's Banshee. Hopefully, his family can get some closure and the search turns successful.