Actor Julian Sands Still Missing After Other Mt. Baldy Hiker Found Alive

The search for actor Julian Sands continues after the 24 actor went missing earlier this month after he embarked on a hike on Mount Baldy in California. On Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff announced that another missing hiker, 75-year-old Jim Chung, was found alive in the same area Sands was reported missing. However, no trace of Sands has been found.

Chung, a Los Angeles resident, was reported missing on Sunday after he failed to return from a hike. The 75-year-old had traveled to Mount Baldy with two others Sunday morning before the group separated. He was supposed to return and meet them at 2 p.m., though he failed to do so, with the San Bernardino County Sheriff sharing in a previous statement that he "was last seen at approximately 6:00 a.m." Sunday. Two days later, the sheriff confirmed in a news release that search and rescue members found Chung. According to the sheriff, per the Los Angeles Times, Chung suffered "weather-related injuries" as well as a leg injury, but he was able to walk out with help from the crew members. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Chung went missing in the same area that Sands was last seen, with the department offering a grim update Tuesday. According to the department, "as of this time, Mr. Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been discovered." The department added that "the search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting."

Sands, 65, was first reported missing by his wife, Eugenia Citkowitz, after he went hiking on Mount Baldy on Jan. 13. He was last seen in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy that same day. It is believed that Sands could be somewhere near the Baldy Bowl Trail, which is a popular hike in the San Gabriel Mountains. Search efforts have been hindered by the rough terrain and weather, with some ground crews being pulled off the mountain last week because of avalanche risks and dangerous trail conditions.

His family have since thanked authorities for their continued efforts to locate Sands, sharing in a statement Monday, "we are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support." In an interview with Yorkshire paper the Telegraph & Argus, Sands' brother, Nick Sands, said the area where the actor went hiking was "his favourite place" in LA, and "he would go there as often as he could." He also expressed his fears that his brother will not be found alive, telling the outlet, "He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone. However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong.