Julia Stiles Welcomes First Child With Husband

Actress Julia Stiles has announced the birth of her first child this evening via Instagram. “Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017,” the post reads. “‘Hello, World!’”

Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. ❤️✨ “Hello, World!” A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

Stiles and her husband, Preston Cook, only tied the knot this past September, in what Stiles jokingly called a “shotgun wedding.” The pair had been engaged for over a year, though Stiles didn’t let her fans know that she was pregnant until near the end.

Stiles gave birth to little Strummer at Mount Sinai Hospital, in her hometown, New York City.

Fans were ecstatic for the couple. Comments ranged from “congratulations!” to “Congratulations!!!!!!” to “How in the world did you keep this secret for over a month? Congrats btw.”

Stiles is probably best known for her role in some of the Bourne movies. She was also in Silver Linings Playbook, and had a recurring role in The Mindy Project.

This year, Stiles starred in a British show called Riviera, where she got to work with her new husband. Preston Cook works in the camera and electrical department on movies and TV shows. In addition to Riviera, his credits include Deadpool, War for the Planet of the Apes, and — you guessed it — some of the Bourne movies.