Julia Stiles Is Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé Preston J. Cook

Julia Stiles is pregnant! The 36-year-old actress and her fiancé, Preston J. Cook, are expecting their first child together later this year, her rep confirms to Entertainment Tonight.

On Monday, the Jason Bourne actress showed off her baby bump in a black fitted dress while posing for a photo with Magic FM’s radio host Nick Snaith in London, England.

Stiles is currently promoting her upcoming thriller, Riviera, which will air on U.K.’s Sky Atlantic.

The 10 Things I Hate About You star and Cook got engaged in December 2015 after meeting on the set of the 2015 film Go With Me, where he worked as a camera assistant.

During an appearance on Live! With Kelly in July 2016, Stiles revealed that her engagement was a total surprise, but she did have some suspicions that he was getting ready to pop the question.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their growing family!