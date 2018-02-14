Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares First Post-Op Photo: ‘Ready to Rock’ After Surgery

Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared her first post-op photo and a message of resilience following surgery for breast cancer.

The Veep star shared the sepia-toned headshot on Twitter Wednesday to update fans on her condition.

“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘F— you!’ Here’s my first post op photo,” she wrote alongside her portrait.

The actress’ fans and supporters offered messages of love and congratulations following the update, with many of them posting GIFs of Louis-Dreyfus’ Seinfeld character Elaine Benes and her Veep character Selina Meyer.

“Congrats Julia!! You are beautiful inside and out!! Health and peace from now on!” one encouraging follower wrote. Another added, “Overjoyed that you feel ‘ready to rock.’ We all need YOU!”

The actress completed her final chemotherapy treatment in January ahead of the surgery and is set to return to work on the set of Veep to begin filming the seventh and final season in August.

As previously reported, the production of the HBO political comedy was put on hold while the 56-year-old star underwent treatment. But her co-star Matt Walsh told Entertainment Weekly in late January that Louis-Dreyfus has not only completed chemo, but she has found the strength to participate in table reads for the Emmy-winning show.

“Veep is on hiatus, we’ll start filming in August and it will air in 2019,” he said. “We’ve known for about a month. We’ve seen [Julia], she’s done some table reads, she’s doing well, she’s finished her last chemo, she’s in recuperation. Her perspectives have remained excellent throughout. She’s very well loved; she’s a tremendous person.”

Louis-Dreyfus revealed the news of her cancer diagnosis in September, offering a message of gratitude for the love and support on social media.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus tweeted following her diagnosis. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”