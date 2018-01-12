Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Kids Send Her Special Video on Final Day of Chemo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus received tragic news back in September when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus tweeted when she heard the news. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

But after months of chemotherapy, the Veep actress made it to her final treatment on Thurday. Her sons, Henry, 25, and Charlie, 20, gave her a special treat to celebrate the end of her chemo: a lip sync performance of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

“My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?” Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Instagram.

Veep executive producer Frank Rich said in a radio interview back in November that once the show’s star is back to full strength, the HBO show will be back to filming for its final season.

“Julia is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and we’re obviously postponing production of the show — we were supposed to have started now — while she’s in treatment,” Rich said. “But the expectation is that we will shoot again.

“We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about. Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength, around her treatment we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles, table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready,” Rich added.

Veep premiered back in 2012 and will conclude with a seventh season. In its first six seasons its brough how 12 Emmy Awards, two Critics’ Choice Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and has been nominated for seven Golden Globes. Louis-Dreyfus has taken home six Emmys alone for her role on the show as Selina Meyer.