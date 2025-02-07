Julia Fox Mocks Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori’s Grammys Dress With ‘Topless’ Outfit

She’s so Julia! Julia Fox seemingly referenced the controversial Grammys stunt pulled by ex-boyfriend Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, with her own “topless” look at New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The “Praise God” rapper, 47, and his Yeezy architect bride, 30, turned heads on the red carpet for the Sunday, Feb. 2 show when Censori removed her coat to reveal a completely sheer dress, which she wore with no undergarments.

Amid the backlash facing Censori and West, Fox, 35, seemed to weigh in on Censori’s sartorial decision at NYFW’s I Only Wear MAC show. There, she removed her tan trench coat to reveal a realistic leather breastplate by Marina Hoermanseder, giving the illusion that she was going topless.

Julia Fox attends I Only Wear MAC Event at MAC Soho on February 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for MAC Cosmetics)

Completing the faux-nude look, Fox sported orange-tinted stockings alongside a pair of patterned, beige Jimmy Choo heels, which she paired with a slicked-backed hairstyle and bleached eyebrows.

Fox, who famously dated West briefly in 2022, also attended the Grammy Awards Sunday, sporting a similarly sheer dress to Censori on the red carpet — albeit with undergarments and a leather jacket. She later appeared on stage in a pink bra and tiny skirt for Charli XCX’s performance of “Guess,” earning a birthday shoutout from the Grammy winner.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fox has been open about her relationship with West, telling the U.K.’s Sunday Times in October 2024 that she felt like she had been used as a “pawn” during their time together. “I regret that relationship so much,” she told the outlet at the time. “I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. … I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.”

The Uncut Gems actress said that it wasn’t her idea for the relationship to go public, and it was “done behind [her] back” by the “Runaway” artist. She noted that it felt to her like West was using her to get back at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, explaining, “I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn.”