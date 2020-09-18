Judge Judy Sheindlin: Who Has She Endorsed for the 2020 Election?

✖

As the 2020 presidential election draws closer, celebrities are telling all about who they plan to vote for when they head to the polls in November. The upcoming election is already proving to be a vocal one as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden face off in what some have dubbed perhaps the most important election in our lifetime, but who, exactly, does Judge Judy Sheindlin intend to cast her ballot for?

A powerhouse in the courtroom, a decades-long career that has led her to become the highest-paid television host in the country thanks to her now-ending series Judge Judy, Sheindlin is no stranger to politics. In January of this year, during an appearance on The View, Sheindlin officially put her endorsement behind then Democratic-candidate and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. She went on to give a two-minute-long monologue explaining her reasoning, stating that she's "never seen America so angry with each other as a family" and that she "felt as if it was time for America — which is the greatest country in the world — to have the greatest president." She added that "there was no other voice for me other than a voice of someone who has experience in governance."

Just months later, in March, however, Bloomberg officially dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, stating that he was bowing out "to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult." He went on to endorse Biden, who accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination in August. Although Judy has not endorsed another candidate since Bloomberg dropped out of the race, and has not publicly addressed who she plans to vote for, she hasn't been shy of her criticisms of Trump.

According to Distractify, at one point, Sheindlin called the president's actions "a plague of disrespectful political discourse." When backing Bloomberg, the TV judge not so subtly made similar remarks, condemning Trump's presidency and stating her belief that Bloomberg would be able to help the country heal. She also spoke of the divisions that have deepened throughout Trump’s presidency, reflecting on how "you couldn't go to a social gathering and have a difference of opinion" and expressing that the United States needs a good president and not "a revolution, because I don't think this country needs a revolution!"

The 2020 presidential election is scheduled for Nov. 3. The Republican ticket seeks to reelect Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The Democratic ticket, meanwhile, includes Biden with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.