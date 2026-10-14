Journey Rocker’s Sudden Medical Emergency: What We Know

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo is back on stage after a medical emergency interrupted the band’s concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Castronovo, 61, thanked fans for their support in a social media post following the Thursday incident at the BOK Center, where the concert was paused just three songs into the performance. The drummer subsequently missed the remainder of the show.

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“Thank you all for the overwhelming love, concern, well wishes, messages and texts over the past couple of days. While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone personally, please know how much your kindness and support mean to me,” he wrote.

Castronovo also addressed the Tulsa audience directly, apologizing for leaving the concert early and expressing gratitude to his bandmates.

“TULSA, I’m so sorry I couldn’t finish the show with you all. Thank you to Jonathan Cain, Neal Schon and everyone at the BOK Center for lifting me up in prayer that night. Hearing about that touched my heart deeply,” he continued.

The concert experienced an approximately 25-minute interruption after Castronovo left the stage. The band’s drum technician, Steve Toomey, eventually stepped in to take over for the remainder of the performance, according to Variety.

Fans did not have to wait long to see Castronovo back behind the kit. He rejoined Journey for its concert in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The drummer performed the full show, including his usual vocal contributions, easing concerns about his ability to return to the band’s demanding touring schedule.

According to fan-submitted setlist information on Setlist.fm, Castronovo sang lead on “Lights,” “Keep on Runnin,’” and “Precious Time.” He also shared lead vocals with keyboardist Jonathan Cain on “Just the Same Way” and “Anytime.”

His return followed an encouraging update from guitarist Neal Schon, who reassured fans Friday that Castronovo was expected to perform in San Antonio.

“Deen is doing great,” Schon said. “Come out and help welcome him back! Your prayers truly worked.”

Although speculation circulated about the drummer’s health, including rumors that he had pneumonia, no confirmed diagnosis was provided in the supplied reports.

Journey is known for hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Any Way You Want It.”