Josh Duggar’s Return To Social Media Revealed

It’s been two years since the Duggar family was rocked by scandal when their eldest son Josh entered sex rehab. Now, Josh has made his return to social media, appearing on the family’s Instagram account celebrating the fourth birthday of his son Marcus.

Great time with family and friends celebrating Marcus’ birthday! A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

The cheery family shot with his wife Anna was posted on Friday, along with other shots from the party.

One photo shows Mason’s grandparents Jim Bob and Michelle with the birthday boy, others show the youngster playing with his cousins. Most photos were removed, but the family kept a few of Marcus on his special day.

In 2015, the 19 Kids And Counting family had their reality show pulled from TLC after revelations that Josh had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

That same year, it was discovered that the disgraced 29-year-old had an account on adultery website Ashley Madison when it’s database was hacked.

Earlier this year, Josh was served with a lawsuit for using photos of Matthew McCarthy, a popular DJ who lives in Los Angeles, on a different online dating account.

McCarthy alleged that he was subject to ridicule once it was revealed Josh was using photos of him on OKCupid which caused him to lose work.

McCarthy’s photo was apparently plucked from the internet by Josh and then used to create a misleading profile which is linked to one of Josh’s email addresses.

In March of this year, Josh and Anna announced they are expecting their fifth child via the Duggar Family website.

The new child, a boy, will be born later this year.

Josh and Anna wrote in their blog post: “We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year.”

“Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy,” the couple continued.

