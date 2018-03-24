Joseph and Kendra Duggar Get Candid About Expanding Their Family

Kendra and Joseph Duggar are so excited about expecting their first child that they are already talking about what comes next.

The Counting On stars shared their excitement, and how they are already looking forward to having more children.

“We would love to have more kids if the Lord blesses us,” Kendra said to Us Weekly. “As many as He wants to give us, we’ll be happy to take them.”

As they look to the future, the couple is currently focused on prepping for baby No. 1, who is due on Father’s Day.

“Joe has definitely been super attentive to my needs,” Kendra said. “He knows exactly when I’m not feeling well and will be right there like, ‘What can I get you?’ or ‘What do you need?’”

She added that his sisters have also been helping out by passing down old maternity clothes: “They have been such a huge blessing.”

Kendra recently commented on her support system ahead of the baby’s arrival, including her mother and her Duggar sisters-in-law.

The 19-year-old newlywed said that enduring pregnancy with Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has been both helpful and fun.

“It’s been a really unique experience in that we’re getting to share all of the different changes that our bodies are going through and can talk about them and encourage each other. It’s definitely been nice,” Kendra said.

The couple announced in December they were expecting their first baby, a little boy.

“During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

The 19-year-old expectant mother has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their son, but revealed in February that she was having some unpleasant side effects.

“During my pregnancy, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness and I think it’s slowly subsiding. But other than that, it’s been good,” Kendra said in a TLC video.

Kendra said she initially thought she was “gonna have a girl,” but added that since discovering she’ll be having a boy, is “excited about all of the little outfits you can put on him and the little bowties.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.