Khloe Kardashian Goes Nuclear on Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson in Profanity-Laced Rant

Khloe Kardashian may have reached her breaking point during Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she could be seen screaming at Tristan Thompson over the phone following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. The 35-year-old mom of one could be seen getting more and more riled up during a girls trip to Palm Springs with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as well as her best friend Malika Haqq.

“F— these hoes! For sure,” Khloe exclaimed during a dinner on the trip. “How everyone told me how aggressive and crazy I am? I’m gonna go back to the old Khlo-money.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Revenge Body star called mom Kris Jenner to let her know she and her sisters were done playing nice. “This s— is so f—ing whack that these f—ing bitches think they can go ahead and f— our men,” she told Jenner over the phone, enraged. “Mom, they’re gonna try to f— your man in a second.”

“We’re not doing this the Kris Jenner way anymore,” a calmer Kim added.

Later on, during a phone call with Thompson’s good friend Savas, Khloe flipped out when Savas told her Thompson was feeling “so lonely.”

“Tristan! F— you if you can hear me,” Khloe shouted through the phone. “F— you!”

Thompson claimed he didn’t recall anything from the night with Woods, Savas said. “Liar!” Khloe screamed. “They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Don’t f—ing lie to me though about lying though.”

The next day, after Khloe had calmed down, she chose to ignore the barrage of texts from Thompson. But the day wasn’t drama-free, as sister Kylie Jenner, who was best friends with Woods before the scandal went down, urged her sisters to stay silent about Woods on social media.

Jenner tearfully told Kim over the phone how Woods packed up her belongings from Jenner’s home, where she had been living. “Just, like, the look in her eye… She’s just obviously really going through it,” Kylie said.

But the rift between the Kardashians and Woods only worsened when Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, with Khloe offended that Woods would appear on the show before apologizing to her.

“I talked to you about the first time Tristan cheated on me. I confided in you,” a betrayed Khloe sounded off. “Like, my world got destroyed while Jordyn is doing press interviews about it? Who the f— do you think you are?”

After Khloe learned that Pinkett Smith had alerted Kris about the interview the night before, Khloe sounded off on her mom. “I’m your daughter. Look what they’re doing to us. They’re f—ing with us,” she said. “My family was ruined. What don’t you get?”

During a family meeting, Khloe opened up about the heartbreak she was going through.

“I think Tristan might love me — whatever that means — but he has no respect for me whatsoever,” she shared. “My soul, my spirit, my heart, everything is just shattered.”

She declared her relationship with the NBA player officially over. “There’s no amount of phone calls or apology text messages that is ever gonna repair Tristan and my relationship,” she said later on. “The humiliation and the hurt that he has caused myself, my family and True…I don’t know what self-respecting human being could ever take someone back.”