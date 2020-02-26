‘The Masked Singer’: Jordyn Woods Responds to Speculation She’s the Kangaroo

Since The Masked Singer debuted in early 2019, it’s been incredibly fun for fans to guess which celebrity is under which mask. Time and time again, celebrities have come forward to deny they are the one under the mask when viewers speculated it may be a certain singer, actor or YouTuber — and now, Jordyn Woods is coming forward as the next target to deny she’s the Kangaroo.

While attending the Bria Murphy Art 4 All exhibit, Woods called the idea “crazy” but admits she loves the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s crazy,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “No, I love that show so much. My sister and I watch it all the time. I wish I could be on that show.”

Then, when she was asked more specifically if she was the Kangaroo, she said, “No, I actually love the Kangaroo though. I’ve been watching this season, but I’m late a couple episodes, so I need to catch up.”

One of the clues the Kangaroo gave out said that she not only “recently lost a person who held my family’s heart together,” but “by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.” Fans familiar with Woods’ life will recall the 22-year-old losing her father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017. And last year, she lost her best friend and billion-dollar makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner, after Woods kissed Khloé Kardashian’s, now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson one night at a party in Los Angeles. While Kardashian and Thompson seem to be on much better terms than they were a year ago, Jenner and Woods have not made up as friends, at least in the public eye.

As for The Masked Singer, the hit show has already revealed a few famous faces so far including Lil Wayne, who dressed up as the Robot, Tony Hawk, who was the Elephant, Drew Carey, who dressed up as the Llama and legendary singer Chaka Khan who hid behind the Miss Monster costume.

Fans are watching more competition than ever before in the show’s history thanks to the format change for this Season 3. During Season 1 there were only 12 contestants, while Season 2 had 16 and now fans are watching 18 compete for the golden mask. That wasn’t the only change though. This season, they’ve divided the singers up into three groups. Each group will compete separately until so many contestants are eliminated before moving on to the next round. This allows fans to really become familiar with some of the singers instead of having to learn them all at once.

Photo credit: Tommaso Bodi/FOX/Getty.