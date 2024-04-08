Jonathan Majors Sentenced in Domestic Assault Case

Jonathan Majors has avoided jail time after being found guilty of assault and harassment. The former Marvel Cinematic Universe actor was sentenced in court Monday to a mandatory domestic violence treatment program after being convicted in December of assaulting and harassing ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari last March.

Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to conditional discharge after saying that both sides in the case agreed the charges didn't warrant jail time, according to the Associated Press. Instead, Majors is required to complete a 52-week, in-person batterer's intervention program in Los Angeles. Majors, who faced up to a year of jail time for his conviction, is also required to continue mental health counseling and to stay away from Jabbari.

Majors, who was accompanied in court by girlfriend Meagan Good, declined to address the court Monday, with his attorney Priya Chaudhry telling reporters that the Creed III actor is "committed to growing as a person" and will complete any court-mandated programs "with an open heart" even though he still maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the ruling.

"He's lost his whole career," Chaudhry said in court. "This has been the most challenging year of his life."

Jabbari also addressed the court, saying that Majors refuses to acknowledge his guilt. "He's not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility, " she said, fighting back tears. "He will do this again and he will hurt other women. He believes he is above the law."

She said that Majors isolated her from the world as well as her loved ones while they were together. "I was so emotionally dependent on him," she said. "I became a different person around him – small, scared and vulnerable."

Majors was convicted following an altercation last March in which Jabbari said he attacked her while in the backseat of a car, hitting her with an open hand, twisting her arm behind her back and squeezing her finger until it fractured. Majors claimed that it was Jabbari who attacked him after flying into a jealous rage over a text message from another woman. The Lovecraft Country actor claimed he was trying to get his phone back from her and get away.

After being found guilty in December, Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios. Last month, Jabbari filed a civil suit against Majors in Manhattan federal court, accusing him of assault, battery, defamation and inflicting emotional distress, alleging he was physically and verbally abusive to her during their relationship.