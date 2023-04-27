Jonathan Majors' Alleged Victim Given Temporary Court-Ordered Protection Ahead of Court Date

The woman who accused actor Jonathan Majors of domestic violence was granted a temporary order of protection before the next court date in the case. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was arrested on assault and harassment charges in New York City on March 25 for allegedly assaulting the victim. Majors, 33, has denied the allegations.

Majors' alleged victim was granted a temporary order of protection, which means the two parties cannot have any direct or third-party contact, reports Variety. The order is in place until the next court date, which is set for May 9. "Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People's request and with the consent of defense counsel," the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday. The office added that a limited temporary order of protection was granted when Majors was arraigned on March 26.

Majors was arrested and charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment, and aggravated assault for an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, whose identity has not been revealed. She was hospitalized with "minor injuries to her head and neck," according to authorities.

Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has denied the charges on behalf of her client and claims there is evidence that will prove his innocence. She also released alleged screenshots of a text conversation between Majors and the alleged victim and claims there are videos linked to the incident.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," Chaudhry said in a March 26 statement. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

Sources told Variety on April 19 there are multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors. They are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney's office. The D.A.'s office did not comment on the report, which did not include further details on the allegations. "Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone," Chaudhry said on April 19. "We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

Majors was seen as a rising star in Hollywood before the arrest. He already starred in two blockbusters this year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III. He played Kang the Conquerer in Quantumania and was set to be the major villain in the next Avengers movies. Majors also earned acclaim for his performance in Magazine Dreams, which Disney's Searchlight Pictures planned to release in December after acquiring the film during the Sundance Film Festival. It's unclear what the film's future looks like now, but Majors has already lost several big roles since his arrest.