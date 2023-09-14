Jonathan Majors Breaks up High School Fight in Newly Released Video

Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Jonathan Majors recently stepped in to break up a fight that erupted at an In-N-Out Burger near Hollywood High School on Sept. 11. TMZ published a video of the 34-year-old Creed III star intervening in what appears to be a fight between two teenage girls, and the actor later told the outlet he was simply trying to help.

"School fight. I saw it, that's all," Majors said, smiling and saying he "of course" wanted to make sure neither of the girls were injured. The Lovecraft Country actor, when asked if he had words of wisdom to give the teens, answered, "Stay cool, it ain't worth it." The video of Majors was published shortly before the actor is due back in court on Sept. 15 to face charges of harassment and assault following his March 2023 arrest in New York.

Here's the first video of #JonathanMajors playing the hero in real life, as he broke up a HS fight while others just watched. https://t.co/wMNtONz0Tz pic.twitter.com/HaaXjyVrLm — TMZ (@TMZ) September 14, 2023

Majors' trial has been delayed twice after the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor's defense team argues that he did not assault his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Police responded to a 911 call on March 25 after a Jabbari reported being assaulted by Majors, with officers noting that she had sustained minor injuries. Majors was released from police custody that same day. Following his arrest, the actor was dropped by his management and PR team and was also removed from several upcoming projects he was attached to, including the film adaptation of Walter Mosley's novel The Man in My Basement, a Texas Rangers MLB ad campaign and an Otis Redding biopic from Fifth Season. Majors has continued his work with Disney, however reprising his role as Kang the Conqueror in Season 2 of Loki and a future Avengers film.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors' criminal defense lawyer, previously denied that her client did anything wrong, claiming that Majors called 911 out of concern for the woman's mental health and that she was the one who had assaulted him. "Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone," Chaudhry said shortly after his arrest. "We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."