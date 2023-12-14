Jonathan Majors Trial Judge Publicly Releases Evidence, Including Video and 911 Calls

The Jonathan Majors case marches on, and while a jury has yet to reach a decision, the evidence is causing major social media conversation. Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, are currently fighting it out at trial over an alleged assault that took place resulting in Jabbari being left with bruises. The Hollywood Reporter notes 9-1-1 calls 911 call made by Majors following the incident after he returned home to their shared apartment and discovered her "unconscious." Body-cam footage of police in the apartment, as well as surveillance videos showing Majors, "throwing" or "placing" Jabbari into the car after the incident occurred were shown in court and have been circulating online.

Prosecutors allege the incident took place in the early morning hours of March 25 when the former couple were riding home from dinner in Brooklyn and she noticed a text message on Majors' phone from another woman that read: "Oh how I wish to be kissing you." Jabbari said she grabbed the phone and Majors fought back and pried her finger from the phone, grabbed her arm and right hand, twisted her forearm, and then struck her right ear. Text conversations between the two allude to similar incidents occurring previously, with Majors begging her not to seek medical attention or inform the police to protect his image. Majors and his team claim Jabbari was the aggressor and hit him and ripped his coat. He told 9-1-1 operators that after the incident, they broke up and he believed she'd attempted suicide. Jabbari insists she didn't try to inflict any self-harm. Instead, she says she took sleeping pills because she was unable to sleep from the injuries she sustained in the incident with Majors.

In the audio shared in court, he is seemingly upset over Grace going out drinking with friends instead of staying in with him. He berates her for her decision as she cries and pleads with him, apologizing profusely. Majors goes into a tirade about the type of supportive woman he desires, listing Civil Rights icon Coretta Scott King, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, as examples. He reminds her that he's a rising star who is a symbol of one who made it for his community and needs his woman to behave as such.