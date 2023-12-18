Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assault

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assault and harassment. Majors — who starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania alongside Paul Rudd — was in court over an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, British dancer Grace Jabbari. According to CNN, a jury of six deliberated for less than five hours over the course of three days.

Majors was convicted on one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree, as well as one non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation. He was acquitted of another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment. Majors pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. He will have to return to court for sentencing on Feb. 6. The case stems from an incident in March, wherein Majors was caught on video in an altercation with Jabbari. Prosecutors alleged that Majors "didn't hesitate to use physical violence" against his ex, alleging that he grabbed her right hand and twisted her arm behind her back before striking "a blow" to her head.

Majors has been a star on the rise for the past several years, taking small roles in films like Hostiles and White Boy Rick, then later turning in a powerful breakout performance in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Majors later appeared in acclaimed movies such as Da 5 Bloods and Devotion. This year, he appeared in Creed III, with Michael B. Jordan, and the third Ant-Man film as Kang the Conqueror, a role he originated in Marvel's Loki series on Disney+.

Previously, Majors' Attorney — Priya Chaudry of the Chaudhry Law PLLC — spoke out in defense of the claims surrounding her client's case. "Many outlets have misreported what happened on Jonathan Majors' August 3 court date, falsely claiming that I made a motion to delay the trial. That is untrue and incorrect," Chaudry said in a written statement provided to Newsweek back in August. "The prosecution confessed to its unpreparedness, pushing the trial date to September 6. I presented no motions, did not ask to delay the trial, and there were no motions before the court." Chaudry went on to say, "Jonathan Majors has been waiting for 132 days to clear his name of these false allegations while the NYPD waits to arrest his accuser upon her New York return."

In a statement from March, Chaudry said, "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."