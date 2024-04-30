Why Taylor Swift Will Not Attend 2024 Met Gala

There will be a blank space where Swift's name would have been on the 2024 Met Gala guest list as the 'Fortnight' singer prepares to resume her The Eras Tour.

Swifties will seemingly have to wait a lot longer than a fortnight for Taylor Swift's return to the Met Gala red carpet. After last attending fashion's biggest night in 2016, the singer, who recently dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will not attend the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 for a very important reason: The Eras Tour.

Reports earlier this month suggested that the "Down Bad" singer, 34, was set to step out at The Metropolitan Museum of Art next month alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce. TMZ reported that the pair had received invites (the outlet reported they declined the invitations), with an insider later telling Page Six that Swift would in fact be attending. The outing would have marked Swift's seventh Met Gala appearance and her first since 2016. During her previous outings for the Oscars of fashion, the singer has worn designers including Louis Vuitton, Oscar de la Renta, J. Mendel, and Badgley Mischka.

Rather than putting her fashion choices on display on the Met Gala red carpet, with this year's theme centered on the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit, it seems Swift will be preparing to take the stage. The singer is currently getting ready to embark on the European leg of her record-breaking The Eras Tour, which kicked off on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Swift has been a break from the tour in recent weeks, but is set to resume shows beginning May 9 in Paris, meaning a May 6 appearance at the Met Gala was too tight of a squeeze into her schedule as she prepares for the next leg of shows, PEOPLE reported.

In a social media post celebrating the release of The Tortured Poets Department, Swift told fans that she is "so fired up to get back to the tour... May 9th can't come soon enough." Following her show at the Paris La Défense Arena in France on May 9, 10, 11, and 12, the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer will head to Stockholm, Sweden, with later shows in Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid, Spain Lyon, France; London, and more. The Eras Tour is set to wrap in Vancouver, British Columbia on Dec. 8.

Swift will be resuming her tour following the April 19 release of The Tortured Poets Department, an album that has already broken numerous records. The album, Swift's 15th album overall including her four re-records, generated the biggest Billboard debut of Swift's career when it sold 2.6 million copies, including 1.4 million on day one, and also became Spotify's most-streamed album ever. The singer also broke the Hot 100 Records when she became the first artist to claim the top 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.