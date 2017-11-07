Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban Is Legally Changing His Name to ‘Foodgod’

Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban is taking the next step when it comes to his love of food, reportedly beginning the legal process to change his name to “Foodgod.”

Cheban’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular would indeed be making the unusual change.

“People are constantly screaming Foodgod as he walks down the street and showing up to restaurants while he is there, following his eating adventures,” the rep said. “It has become cult-like.”

The 43-year-old has built the Foodgod brand over the years through a food-based website and blog after he was reportedly coined the term by Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West.

“People were always asking me about where to go and what to eat,” Cheban said. “No one eats at restaurants as much as I do. So I wanted to do something gourmet, but accessible for everyone.”

Kardashian herself endorses Cheban’s foodie abilities, recruiting him for an all-out NYC binge prior to going on a strict diet in Sunday’s episode of the E! reality show.

“I definitely want to be like a Guy Fieri or Anthony Bourdain for the young and hot. That would be amaaazing,” he told PEOPLE last year.