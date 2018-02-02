Jonah Hill’s Brother Leaves Fortune to His Two Children

Jordan Feldstein’s two children will inherit his fortune. The music manager and brother of actor Jonah Hill left over $5 million in different accounts to his children Joshua and Charlie, according to The Blast. They will also inherit his Live Nation stocks and his share of digital rights to the music he was vested in.

Among other artists, Feldstein managed Maroon 5, Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Feldstein’s father, Richard Feldstein, will serve as his estate’s trustee until the boys are of age. No details are available as to what, if anything, Feldstein left Hill or their sister, Beanie.

Feldstein was 40 years old when he died in December after what his family said was a heart attack. The official cause of death is still pending toxicology results.

As previously reported, law enforcement sources said that Feldstein’s death is being investigated as a “possible accident or suicide” and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office is conducting tests to find out if the death is related to ingesting some kind of substance.

In their initial statements, Feldstein’s family said that the acclaimed music producer had died of a heart attack, though The Blast reports that sources close to the investigation say that substance abuse was likely a factor.

Investigators say Feldstein’s friends and family have told them he had a history of both heart issues and substance abuse. It’s unclear which contributed to his death, or if perhaps it was a combination of the two. An early report stated that paramedics believed Feldstein had ingested a “substance” prior to his death, and that it was not being treated as a natural passing.

Feldstein called 911 when he began experiencing shortness of breath, and investigators now believe this was most likely an accident.

“Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath,” Feldstein’s family said in a public statement on Friday. “When paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name.”

Feldstein was six years older than his brother, Jonah Hill, who has yet to comment on the tragedy. Their younger sister, Beanie Feldstein, stars alongside Saoirse Ronan in this year’s hit movie Lady Bird.