Jonah Hill Engaged to Girlfriend Gianna Santos After a Year Together

Jonah Hill is heading down the aisle with girlfriend Gianna Santos. The couple reportedly began dating last summer. Santos is the content manager for beauty startup Violet Grey and was previously head stylist and producer for fashion brand KITH.

Page Six reported friends of the actor/director had been celebrating the news before a rep for the couple confirmed the news of the engagement Tuesday.The couple was spotted in Manhattan, heading out of the Crosby Street Hotel for breakfast at The Smile.

The outlet reported photos of the couple walking in the rain did not show Santos wearing a ring.

The engagement marks Hill’s first time getting married and comes soon after the actor bought a new home in Santa Monica through a trust for $6.77 million, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The outlet writes the two-story Monterey Colonial-style home was formerly owned by Jean Simmons and features distressed wood floors, painted beams and a living room with a fireplace. The kitchen was updated with a brick pizza oven. The home includes a separate guest house, which houses a sauna, along with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The exteriors include a trellis with creeping vines covering a brick patio, a swimming pool with a spa and a built-in barbecue. The hose hit the market in July for a $7 million asking price and sold in roughly five weeks, according to the newspaper.

Hill — who was nominated for Academy Awards for his performances on The Wolf of Wall Street and Moneyball — has been working on his directing repertoire. He made his feature film debut with the acclaimed film, Mid90s, and has also shot music videos for Travis Scott and Vampire Weekend. The actor also made an appearance in the comedy The Beach Bum and had voice roles in the films The Lego Movie 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Hill also gathered praise starring in the Netflix miniseries Maniac alongside Emma Stone, Justin Theroux and Sally Field.

He is also producing a film version of the Beastie Boys stage show, set to be produced by Spike Jonze.

The actor has not commented on the engagement on his social media, with his most recent post being a call for fans to donate to an emergency fund to help with the fire consuming the Amazon Forest in South America.

“Starting today, @LeonardoDiCaprio and @EarthAlliance has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with a commitment of $5 million dollars to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the life-sustaining biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires currently burning across the region. 100 percent of your donation will go to partners who are working on the ground to protect the Amazon. @leonardodicaprio. To learn more and to donate, visit ealliance.org/amazonfund,” he wrote on the caption of the photo Aug. 25.