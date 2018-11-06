Jon Gosselin Reportedly Files for Full Custody of Son Collin

Jon Gosselin has reportedly filed for full custody of his son Collin, who has been living in a residential facility for the past few years.

According to In Touch, following Collin’s recent visit home, Gosselin submitted the legal paperwork necessary to petition the court for full legal and physical custody of his son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, Gosselin already has custody of his daughter Hannah, and his ex wife Kate Gosselin has custody of their remaining six kids (though the two oldest — Mady and Cara — recently turned 18).

Collin’s visit home seems to have been a good moment for himself and his father and sister, as Gosselin posted a photo of the three of them together on his Instagram page.

“Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home!” the 41-year-old father of eight wrote in a caption of the photo.

In another photo from their fun family weekend, Collin was shown sitting a barber chair after getting a new haircut.

“A HUGE thank you to Eric Rodriguez @ebarber828 at Mike and Joes Barber shop for welcoming my son Collin home with a fresh new cut!!! Eric has cut my hair for 20 plus years,” Gosselin wrote in the caption of that photo.

“I appreciate everything Eric and Everyone at Mike and Joes has done for me and my family over the years,” he added. “Thank you guys for being there.”

Collin’s situation has been highly controversial for the family, with Kate being heavily criticized for the decision to send him away. She has consistently defend her choice, however, saying that it was what was best for Collin.

“It was not even really a choice, it was on the advice of his doctors and it had to happen,” she explained in a past interview. “He’s plodding along and we are too. This is the best thing I can do for him right now and that comforts me.”

However, a source close to the family says that, even though Collin is “very intelligent, his mother sent him to live at the facility due to him “always questioning Kate and talking back,” which “Kate doesn’t like.”

The source added that his father has always kept in contact with the treatment facility staff and followed Collin’s progress closely. “They work closely with Jon and really do care about Collin,” the source went on to say.

At this time, there is no word on if Kate plans to fight her ex-husband’s custody petition for their son.