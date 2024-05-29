Jon Bon Jovi Confirms Son Jake Bongiovi Married Millie Bobby Brown in 'Small Family Wedding'

Jon Bon Jovi is sharing some sweet details about son Jake Bongiovi's wedding to Millie Bobby Brown. The 62-year-old rocker confirmed that his 22-year-old son married the 20-year-old Stranger Things star earlier this month during a recent appearance on BBC's The One Show.

"They're great," said Bon Jovi when asked about the newlyweds. "They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true."

The couple is reportedly planning a larger ceremony for later this year, but Brown has been open about her desire to keep her big day private. "I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once," she said in a 2023 interview with WWD. "And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me."

Brown and Bongiovi went Instagram official with their relationship in November 2021 and in April 2023, the Enola Holmes actress announced their engagement on Instagram with lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

In March, Brown recounted how Bongiovi popped the question on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our diving licenses together," the Netflix star said, revealing that the proposal actually occurred while they were underwater.

"He gives me like a shell and I like, turn it over and it's a ring," she remembered, adding that she responded affirmatively by making the okay gesture with her hand. "I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out," she joked, adding, "Anyway he puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie."

Luckily, Bongiovi was able to retrieve the ring, but not without risk. "Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, 'You can't do that, like your ears ... literally your brain will explode,'" Brown continued. "It's a reflection of who he is and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it."