JoJo Siwa Shows off New Two-Toned Hair Color: 'Doing Something Different'

JoJo Siwa has a new two-toned 'do. The dancer shared a photo of her latest salon visit on Instagram Wednesday. Siwa posted a selfie to her Instagram Story, in which she sits in a salon chair with highlighting foils in her hair. She has pulled her hair up into a high ponytail with foils on the sides. "Doing something different today :)" she wrote above the photo. A video of Siwa's new hair was posted later in the day on her Instagram Story. She demonstrated a stylish two-toned hairstyle in the clip, revealing both brunette and blonde strands. "Got some cool new hair I'm obsessed with:)" she wrote in the corner of the bottom of the video. Changing her hair isn't something Siwa is afraid of. She debuted a bright pink hairstyle during the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles. In addition to the bold hairstyle, the Dance Moms alum wore a matching feathered jacket, a bedazzled black skirt, sneakers, and crystal eye jewelry.

Siwa has become known for her versatility since cutting off her signature ponytail. She debuted her short 'do on Instagram last April, simply captioning a selfie, "HAPPPPPY." "So I just got my hair cut yesterday," Siwa told her Instagram followers in a video she posted to her Story. "And I went for a down and curly moment. But today, I went for an up and back moment, and I don't know, the picture that I posted was from yesterday when it was down and kind of curled…" Continued Siwa, "But let me know what y'all think. I think I might be into the up and back. I mean, it's gonna be different every day and I'm still learning how to do it. It's way different than long hair, it's crazy, but I'm obsessed!"

JoJo Siwa Debuts Gorgeous Two-Toned Blonde and Brown Hairstyle: ‘Obsessed’ https://t.co/9QLPTQJkbP — People (@people) June 8, 2023

Later on, the singer and dancer later spoke about adjusting to her dramatically different hairstyle. "Yesterday I went for the like down and curly moment, but today I went for a up and back moment," Siwa said via Instagram stories, "but let me know what y'all think, I think I might be into the up and back." Siwa acknowledged she's on an exciting journey of discovery as she tries to figure out what looks good. "I mean, it's gonna be different everyday as I'm still learning how to do it," she added. "It's way different that long hair, it's crazy," said the star, "but I'm obsessed."