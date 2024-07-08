JoJo Siwa Debuts Meaningful New Teddy Bear Tattoo

Jojo Siwa is sporting some new ink. On Wednesday, June 26, the "Karma" singer, 21, debuted her latest tattoo, a winged teddy bear wearing a utility vest, an apparent nod to her upcoming album, inked on her right arm.

Siwa debuted the tattoo on her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo of herself posing with internet personality Savannah Demers, writing, "Finally got a picture with my best friend." Although Siwa did not comment on the significance of the ink, Costello Tattoo Studio in Sherman Oaks, California, where tattoo artist Konstantin did the ink, California revealed that the design was "her new album cover brought to life in ink." The studio shared two images of Siwa sporting the tattoo, adding in the caption, "our man [Konstantin] tattooed the incredible [Jojo Siwa] with this masterpiece... Thank you JOJO for Coming in to Costello Studio, can't wait to hear your new album!"

This is far from Siwa's first tattoo. As the Dance Mom's alum works to distance herself from her kid-friendly persona, the Siwa has debuted numerous tattoos. In August 2023, Siwa revealed that she got her very first tattoo, "1031" inked behind her ear to commemorate "how many days my first concert tour lasted" and a nod to the year she was born, behind her ear. Siwa was supported for the occasion by Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Maday, who document the event on social media. By February 2024, Siwa revealed that she had added several more tattoos to her body, telling Access Hollywood that she had "two tattoos dedicated" to her future children.

"This one's dedicated to my baby girl one day, her name is Freddie," Siwa revealed. "Then this is dedicated to twin boys. Eddie and Teddie. Freddie, Eddie and Teddie. I want three babies. I've got a sperm donor lined up."

Among her other tattoos are various ones on her arms and the "Karma" makeup eyes. She debuted the latter on July 4, telling fans that she got the tattoo "so I have a memory of 'Karma' forever."

As for her latest tattoo being a nod to an upcoming album, Siwa has been teasing a full length debut album for the past several months. The album will follow the April release of her single "Karma" and the recent release of "Guilty Pleasure." Siwa has not yet revealed when she her full-length album will drop.