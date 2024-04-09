JoJo Siwa Admits to Undergoing $50K Cosmetic Procedure

JoJo Siwa isn't afraid to admit the cost of her smile. The "Karma" singer, 20, confessed while on the red carpet at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards that her teeth were the most expensive thing she was wearing that evening, joking to Buzzfeed, "These motherf-kers cost me 50 grand."

This isn't the first time the Dance Moms alum revealed her veneers. Siwa previously shared in a 2023 livestream that when she got her veneers, she "picked out the whitest color," which is how she's been able to maintain such a pearly grin.

The former Nickelodeon star also previously opened up to E! News last November about her insecurities, having grown up in the spotlight. "I judge myself at everything," the former child star said at the time. "I'm a very insecure person." She continued of living her life in the public eye, "Everything gets judged. You know, people told me I have a receding hairline, they don't know that I have a stress rash and that's why I'm balding right here. A 12-year-old shouldn't have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald, but I did."

Siwa has recently been debuting a more grown-up rebrand, ditching her signature high pony and bow in 2022 and embracing her darker side with the recent release of "Karma." Then last week, Siwa shocked onlookers at the iHeartRadio Music Awards when she arrived at the Dolby Theater wearing a mesh catsuit with black flame embroidery, which she paired with a Kiss-inspired black graphic makeup look and batwing sleeves.

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons told TMZ he was a fan of her bold look, telling the outlet, "JoJo is cool. Anybody who doesn't get it is just jealous, period. Never be ordinary. Always be extraordinary. JoJo is extraordinary and she looks cool. She looks like me, but that's another story."

Siwa's former Dance Moms instructor, Abby Lee Miller, also has been supporting her through the rebrand, saying in an April 5 TikTok video that she didn't get why people were making "such a big deal" about the switch-up. "It's JoJo with paint on her face and a fabulous costume," Miller shrugged. "It used to be stars and rainbows and pink and lavender and turquoise, and now it's black." She continued, "It's still her doing incredible dancing," adding that she "loved it all."